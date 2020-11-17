A look inside Buffalo's Silo City project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side got a look inside a major restoration project that is getting started at Buffalo's Silo City.
Generation Development Group gave us a tour inside the $65 million plan to turn a 114 year old warehouse building into lofts, office space, art gallery space and more.
"We really took a hard and solid look at not only are we providing spaces that our artists and our creatives can activate, but we're also making a residential experience that's affordable for anyone," said Generation Development Co-founder Marvin Wilmoth.
There will be 168 apartments in the first phase, which should be done by the summer of 2022. And the company has plans to redevelop other Silo City buildings as well.