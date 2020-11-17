A look inside Buffalo's Silo City project

There will be 168 apartments in the first phase, which should be done by the summer of 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side got a look inside a major restoration project that is getting started at Buffalo's Silo City.

Generation Development Group gave us a tour inside the $65 million plan to turn a 114 year old warehouse building into lofts, office space, art gallery space and more.

"We really took a hard and solid look at not only are we providing spaces that our artists and our creatives can activate, but we're also making a residential experience that's affordable for anyone," said Generation Development Co-founder Marvin Wilmoth.