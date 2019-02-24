BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the weather turns sour and power outages occur, it's good to know where to turn.

In Western New York, here's a list of numbers and contacts that could help customers emerge from the dark.

National Grid encourages customers to report outages by either calling at 800-867-5222, or on its website.

The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) encourages its customers to report outages by either calling 800-572-1131, or on its website.

Got a water, heat or electric issue? The number for the New York State Department of Public Service is 800-342-3377.

In Buffalo, residents are urged to call 911 for all life-threatening emergencies and 311 for things such as fallen trees and debris.

Verizon Wireless stresses that if you have a downed telephone line in your area, report it to Verizon Repair at 800-837-4966. Do not touch or move the downed line as power lines can be confused with phone or cable connections.

Spectrum customers are advised to call 833-267-6094 to report outages.