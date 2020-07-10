A demand for justice: Erie County district attorney not charging officers in questionable arrest

When asked if the officers will be charged, as concerned citizens have asked, District Attorney John Flynn said, 'No, they will be held accountable by their bosses.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Morgan Eaton is still dealing with the aftermath of an arrest back in March.

He was stopped by Buffalo Police. His car was searched and he was accused of having cocaine. Police body cam footage shows an officer debating if the white powder was indeed cocaine.

“They put me in the back of the car, came back and asked me over and over what is,” Eaton said.

He added, “I told them it’s not cocaine.”

Eaton was arrested and he lost his job. Months later test results revealed it was not cocaine.

The Erie County District Attorney agrees the officers should have never charged Eaton with criminal possession of cocaine.

When asked if the officers will be charged, as concerned citizens have asked, Flynn said, “No, they will be held accountable by their bosses. There's no criminal charge that I can prove beyond a reasonable doubt with regard to filing a false official statement at all.”