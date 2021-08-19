A Costco in Western New York? One expert says it will happen soon

One of the top retail consultants in the country told WGRZ's Town Hall on Thursday that the retail giant is looking to open a Western New York location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The closest Costco to Buffalo and Western New York is in Rochester. Burt Flickinger says that will likely change in the near future.

"My source is directly from Costco," said the Managing Director at Strategic Resource Group. "Costco could come to Amherst or Williamsville... then go to the south towns for a second Costco."

Flickinger says Costco has had recent success setting up locations in the suburbs of Chicago and would look to duplicate that in the Western New York Area.

The news comes as the consumer price index shows the price we pay for groceries is up 2.6%. A Costco in Western New York could force other retailers to rethink what they charge.

"It is going to set up a price war," said Flickinger.

While there is no official word from Costco, Flickinger says he expects a location to be open in the Western New York area within a year.