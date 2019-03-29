BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gathering on a Sunday to celebrate faith is a tradition nearly as old as time, but Joe and Kate Vacanti are taking on a fresh approach.

The couple started Wonder Church in September. Their services are held at Riverworks. Already, they're seeing upwards of 50 people each week.

"We believe everyone, every person, is wonderfully made and if you're here on this planet, God had a reason to have you here and a purpose for your life," Joe Vacanti said.

The church leaders told 2 On Your Side in some ways their location is a metaphor for their message.

Kate Vacanti explained, "As people of God, people of faith, we need to go and meet people where we're at and it might mean that you're tripping on beer bottles or setting up in the middle of a mess. You've got your van packed and it's early in the morning and people have to come and pick up their own chair, but that's where we believe Jesus would be, out among people."

Because of where they are, some days they'll see spillover from the regular Riverworks crowd.

"People will hear the music because while we're meeting a lot of times concession stands are open and they'll sit for a little bit. We're here for whoever's here," said Joe.

The Vacanti's believe it's that 'welcome home' atmosphere that's allowed them to grow.

Kate told us, "That would be our hope, that people that maybe walked away from faith or given up on church would see that they are welcome just as they are. There's not a prerequisite and there is more for their lives and that is the wonderful news."

After all, they believe church isn't about the building; it's about the people.

Former professional wrestler Lex Luger is invited to the service on Easter Sunday. He's expected to speak at 9:00 a.m.