A Caesars-branded lounge is coming to Highmark Stadium — a sign of things to come

The Caesars Sportsbook lounge at Highmark Stadium will have capacity for 300 to 400 people.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A new kind of premium seat is available to Buffalo Bills fans on gamedays this fall. It’s tailored to individuals who want to gamble while watching Josh Allen chuck it down the field.

The Caesars Sportsbook lounge at Highmark Stadium will have capacity for 300 to 400 people, include an age-restricted section, and will debut at the Bills home opener this fall Sept. 19 (a Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans). The space – formerly the Business Class Club – will be retrofit with screens, technological resources and other amenities.

The Caesars facility isn’t a sportsbook in a traditional sense, primarily because it doesn’t have to be. Gamblers can enter bets on their phones.