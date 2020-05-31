9PM curfew issued in Erie County following weekend protests

A 9 p.m. curfew has been issued for Erie county for Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a 9 p.m. curfew for Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday in an effort to prevent any further vandalism following weekend protests.

Poloncarz says there are no planned protests that they are aware of, but there is intelligence they've received that there are some people who want to continue violence and criminal activity.

Essential workers are exempt from the curfew. You will need to provide ID if you are stopped by authorities.

Poloncarz issued a curfew Saturday evening, following several incidents of violence during a protest Saturday in downtown Buffalo. Protests were held across the state and country following the death of George Floyd, who was died while being arrested by a Minneapolis Police officer.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Saturday night's events don’t define us as a community. Talking about volunteers who came out to help clean up parts of the city that were damaged, Poloncarz said, “What we’re seeing this morning defines us as a community.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said most of the protesters in Buffalo were peaceful, voiced their concerns and went home. "I want to say very clearly to those people, you did not hurt the City of Buffalo. You did not hurt Erie County. You hurt small businesses," said Brown. "We saw the best of people and we saw the worst of people."

Brown thanked volunteers and private businesses that came forward to help with clean up.

Seven people have been arrested. More arrests are expected soon. Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the city will be releasing a photo later today of the suspect who tried to set fire to Buffalo City Hall.

Local officials have reached out to the governor's office for additional resources. The New York State Police will be assisting police in local communities.