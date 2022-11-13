Now 98, World War II veteran from North Tonawanda honored at Bills game

A local World War II veteran was honored at the Buffalo Bills' Salute to Service game. He has lived in WNY all his life and has never been to a game until today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda World War II veteran was honored at Buffalo Bills' Salute to Service game.

Bill Gosch has lived in Western New York all his life. He's a big Buffalo Bills fan and has never been to a bills game until Sunday.

The team thanked him for his service by honoring him during the game. This is part of the NFL's Salute to Service.

On Sunday morning, Gosch's family, friends, and neighbors waited outside his home to thank him for his service during his sendoff.

Gosch says he's completely moved by all of it.

"I can only repeat one word. I'm overwhelmed. Absolutely overwhelmed. I can't believe all of this is for me. Eighty years ago, I did what I had to do. And now I am being repaid. I'm overwhelmed," Gosch said.

He got to see the game with three of his family members. Gosch just also happened to be on the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight last month.

He's also went viral on YouTube with over 1 million views recently.

Gosch, 98, said the secret to living a long life is just by being a good person. He also has a message he would like to share with you.

"Get an education. Learn. There is a lot of good in this world, but you have to prepare for it," Gosch said.

He was also on the Honor Flight to Washington DC this year. He was one of the seven World War II veterans on that flight. He said that was the greatest single experience of his life.