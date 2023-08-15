Niagara County Sheriff opens up registration for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The Niagara County Sheriff is hosting their fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those affected by the 9/11 tragedy.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office will be hosting their 4th Annual Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, September 10 to honor and commemorate those First Responders apart of the tragic day in history on 9/11.

The Stair Climb will be held at 8 a.m. at Whirlpool State Park, and registration is now open to first responders who wish to participate in the event. Those registering will be asked to pay a $20 fee that includes a t-shirt and water bottle.

All proceeds for the event will be donated to the Tunnel Towers Foundation, and those climbing stairs are encouraged to wear their uniforms but it is not mandatory.

The Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page Tuesday, "On September 11, 2001, First Responders climbed 110 stories, or 1,980 steps, in their attempts to rescue those trapped inside the burning World Trade Center Towers. To honor and commemorate those First Responders, members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management, and local First Responders will participate in the 4th Annual Niagara County Stair Climb."

