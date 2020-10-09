9/11 remembrances taking place throughout WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marks 19 years since the September 11 attacks and many places around Western New York are holding ceremonies to remember the people who were lost that day.
Here's a list of some of the events happening around the area.
- Members of the Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club will be setting up 100 3 by 5-foot American flags at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda.
- The Chautauqua County Veterans Council and local American Legion posts will be streaming a virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony starting at noon. To view the ceremony, click here.
- Red Knights chapter 47 will be performing a 9/11 ceremony at Russell's Memorial Park. The ceremony will include honor guards from local fire departments and others.
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is asking that church bells ring out at 8:45, 9:03, 9:43 and 10 a.m. At 7:30 p.m. there will be an event led by the local community and military members who will share first-hand experiences they had on 9/11 at Schoellkopf Park. It will conclude with a candlelight memorial service.
- The City of Tonawanda Fire Department will be holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the department's headquarters
- The WNY Families of September 11 and the American Red Cross are placing a single flag on the front lawn of the Clement Mansion. The flag represents the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11.
- A 1980 Step Challenge is being held to benefit the Niagara County SPCA. The number signifies the number of steps firefighters and other first responders climbed up the World Trade Center. There is no cost to participate, but the SPCA is hoping people can donate one cent for every step they take, totaling $19.80. Learn more here.
