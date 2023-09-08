Flags will be at half-staff for 9/11 in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that all flags on State Government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who lost their lives 22 years ago.
Fifteen 15 state landmarks and bridges will also be lit up in blue in recognition of the anniversary.
Those landmarks and bridges include
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- The Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA Long Island Rail Road - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
