BUFFALO, NY - Tuesday marks 17 years since the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, a farm field in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Across Western New York, local leaders, businesses, and members of emergency crews will be holding remembrance ceremonies and events to honor those lost.

There will be two events at Russell J. Salvatore's "Patriots and Heroes Park" on Transit Road Tuesday, including the presentation of a new 9/11 memorial from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at precisely 9:58 a.m., as well as a a 9/11 tribute at the park at 6 p.m. by the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club and numerous local volunteer fire companies.

The town of Amherst is holding a ceremony of remembrance at 9:30 a.m. at the Amherst Memorial Hill Grove, which is located along the Ellicott Creek Trailway, about three quarters of a mile from the North Forest Road entrance between West Klein and Maple roads. Memorial Hill Grove was the first memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11, according to 9/11 Commemorative Committee member Leonard Castriano, who lost his son in the twin towers. The ceremony will be approximately half an hour and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda police and fire departments will come together for a joint ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in front of the City of Tonawanda Fire Department headquarters at 44 Williams Street.

In Niagara Falls, fire departments, police personnel, as well as residents and city employees, will gather in front of Fire House 8's Memorial Park on Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard for a remembrance ceremony and moment of silence, beginning at 9:58 a.m.

The Mayville Courthouse steps will play host to another remembrance ceremony at noon, led by the local American Legion and the Chautauqua County Veterans Council.

Cheektowaga Councilmember James Rogowski is holding a brief ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Monument in Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road.

And lastly, a Flag Remembrance will be held by Buffalo fire and police personnel on the Scajaquada Expressway pedestrian bridge beginning at 8:30 a.m.

