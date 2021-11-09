On 9/11 anniversary, emotional 2-hour ceremony held at Naval & Military Park

The event ran for two hours, from the time when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center up until it collapsed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers took some time Saturday to remember the tragic events that happened 20 years ago on 9/11.

That included an emotional ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which ran for two hours, from the time when the first plane hit the North Tower at the World Trade Center up until it collapsed.

"They were the parents sending their children off to school for the first time, they were the off-duty firefighters who just stopped by the firehouse that day for a cup of coffee when the alarm sounded," Terry McGuire, chairman of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, said at the event.

"And grandparents flying to meet their newest grandchild. Financial analysts who showed up to work early to prepare for a presentation. They had families, friends, loved ones, hopes, and dreams that were cut short by an act of terror."