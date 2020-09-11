9/11 20 years later: A push to help first responders through illnesses

Heroic first responders on 9/11 developed serious long-term illnesses, including cancer. There's a push to make sure they have money to pay for their treatments.

NEW YORK — At the hospital by Central Park is where the majority of 9/11 first responders have come over the years to be treated for illnesses linked to their service.

These people came from all over in the weeks and months after the terror attacks, and that includes Western New York. 2 On Your Side talked with Pat Gallivan, who was sheriff and led a contingent of law enforcement here to New York City.

"It was incredible," he said. "People step up all the time. People from Western New York stepped up 20 years ago, and some of them are still paying for it, but I would bet not one person would wish otherwise."

Two years ago, Congress made permanent the 9/11 health fund, but it's about to run out of money in 2025, so there's a bipartisan push for Congress to appropriate more money.

"The air was not safe. It was crushed metal, and glass, and electronics, and building materials. It was a toxic sludge that is now affecting people, and people are losing their lives," U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said.

Added Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Western New York: "The USA was attacked 20 years ago. We're still dealing with it. There's a resident in almost every single congressional district that has suffered."

The hope is that the money will be passed in the reconciliation bill that will go before Congress.