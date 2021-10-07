9-year-old student brings taser on school bus

The student will receive a suspension in line with the district's Code of Conduct for causing potential harm to others.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo school student is suspended after the district confirmed the child brought a taser onto a school bus.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the nine-year-old will be suspended in line with the district's Code of Conduct for potentially causing harm to others.

Restorative justice support will be provided to help the unnamed student understand the seriousness of their actions and to help him or her make better decisions going forward.

The district is pleading with parents to check their children's backpacks as part of the 'Education Bargain' that is meant to ensure safety and high-quality education for all students.