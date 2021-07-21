9-year-old boy struck by SUV in Niagara Falls, in critical condition

The boy was first taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then to Oishei Children’s Hospital with head and internal injuries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 9-year-old is listed in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on Tuesday night in Niagara Falls.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 600 block of 16th Street, where the boy had been playing on the sidewalk. Police say the ball went into the street, and he ran after it. That's when he was struck by an on-coming SUV.

The boy was first taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then to Oishei Children’s Hospital with head and internal injuries. He's listed in critical condition.

The 57-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the Niagara Falls Police investigation.