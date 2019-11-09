BUFFALO, N.Y. — Memorial services are planned across Western New York today, marking the 18th anniversary of the terrorists attacks that took place at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11th, 2001.

Amherst

Amherst Memorial Hill Grove

9:30 a.m.

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at the Grove, located along the Ellicott Creek Trailway, just over a half mile from the North Forest Road entrance.

Buffalo

Delaware Park Agassiz Circle Entrance

6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Team Red, White, & Blue will keep the American Flag and Flag of Honor moving around Ring Road at Delaware Park from sunrise to sunset. The Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors just before sunrise, then retire them at sundown. All walkers and runners are welcome throughout the day to join.

Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park

8:30 a.m.

A wreath laying will take place at the Iraq & Afghanistan Monument. The WWII Submarine USS Quillback's bell will be tolled at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower; 9:03 a.m., when United Airlines Flight 175 hit the south tower; 9:37 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the Pentagon; and 10:03 a.m., when United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

American Red Cross, 786 Delaware Avenue

All day memorial, 6 p.m. service

Three thousand American Flags are placed on the lawn each year in honor of those who perished in the attacks. A service will take place at 6:00 p.m.





Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County Courthouse, 1 North Erie Street, Mayville

12:00 p.m.

Chautauqua's American Legion and Veteran's Council will hold a short program in front of the County Courthouse with words from local dignitaries.

Niagara Falls

Fire House 8, Memorial Park on Royal Avenue & Hyde Park Boulevard

9:58am

The ceremony will begin with one minute of complete silence at 9:59 a.m.— the time of the south tower collapse. Following the moment of silence, Mayor Paul Dyster, Fire Chief Joe Pedulla, and Police Chief Tom Licata will make speeches honoring the brave men and women of 9/11.

Tonawandas

City of Tonawanda Fire Department, 44 William Street

9:45 a.m.

Officials from both the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, as well as Senator Chris Jacobs, invite the public to join them in front of the Tonawanda Fire Department for a morning remembrance ceremony.

