8th graders at Maryvale Middle School learning remotely this week following 4 positive COVID cases

Students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday, June 7.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The entire 8th grade class at Maryvale Middle School will be learning remotely for the rest of the week due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Maryvale Superintendent Joseph D’Angelo, two different cases of COVID-19 were identified in two different 8th grade classrooms last week. In result, roughly 52 8th grade students were required to quarantine.

Another positive case was identified later that week, resulting in the quarantine of 16 more 8th grade students.

A fourth positive case in the 8th grade class was then identified on Tuesday. D’Angelo says with students already on quarantine, a majority of in-person 8th grade students would be out as close contacts.

As such, the school district decided to convert the entire 8th grade class to remote instruction for the rest of the week, with a scheduled date of returning to in-person instruction on Monday, June 7.

All four positive COVID cases are believed to be linked to an outside gathering. According to the school district, there is no evidence of in-school transmission at this time.