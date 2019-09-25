NIAGARA, N.Y. — An 87-year-old man was treated for minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Town of Niagara.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., according to Town of Niagara Police. The man was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for injuries to his shoulder and arm, police said.

Police say the man was walking across the street when a vehicle leaving Joe Cecconi's Chrysler Complex, heading south on Military Road, hit the man.

