Aspen Heights Partners paid $8.5 million for 42 acres in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s Muir Woods

AMHERST, N.Y. — A development company based in Austin, Texas, has bought the land needed for the student housing complex in Amherst.

Aspen Heights Partners paid $8.5 million for 42 acres in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s Muir Woods. The deal closed Feb. 10 for the property at 1081 N. French Road.

The closing follows tax breaks approved in December by the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.