WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The 81st annual Westfield Antique Show brought a wide variety of relics together under one roof.

Eason Hall located on 23 Elm Street hosted more than 20 different vendors on Saturday, featuring antique furniture, dining sets, glassware, silver and jewelry. Some items are available for purchase, while others are simply on display.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person. However, parking is free.