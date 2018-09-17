NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.- Niagara Falls is about to get a lot more bike-friendly, thanks to a grant awarded Monday to GObike Buffalo.

Awarded by the Oath's Yahoo Community Fund for Niagara County - Empire State Development, the $82,615 grant will fund the development and execution of a plan to improve the bike scene in the Falls. That plan is all part of the new "Complete Streets" policy for the city, approved back in January, to improve bicyclist and pedestrian friendliness.

According to GObike Buffalo, the Niagara Falls Bicycle Master plan will include an inventory of the existing and planned bike infrastructure, support the Complete Streets policy, eliminate gaps in the biking network to making bicycling safer and more accessible, and integrate annual evaluations of biking conditions in the city, among other things.

"We worked with the City of Buffalo to develop the Buffalo Bicycle Master Plan Update in 2016, of which more than 100 miles of the outlined 300 miles of bicycle infrastructure have been implemented to date. We are excited to continue this success in Niagara Falls," says Executive Director of GObike Buffalo, Justin Booth.

