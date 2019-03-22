8 things you need to know about the UNC vs Saint Peter's matchup

This is the first time the Tar Heels will be playing against Saint Peter's. The winner of Sunday's game will go to the Final Four.

PHILADELPHIA — UNC beat UCLA 73 to 66 in the Sweet 16 bringing them one basket closer to the Final Four. With just one win away, No. 8 UNC will match up against No.15 Saint Peter's Sunday night in the Elite Eight making it a first-time-ever battle between the two.

The winner of Sunday’s game will go to the fifth round of the NCAA tournament. If UNC and Duke win, it will be a Final Four worth watching.

UNC's 21st Final Four Trip?

1. No. 8 seed Carolina plays No. 15 Saint Peter's on Sunday, March 27, in the East Regional final in Philadelphia. Tip time is approximately 5:05 p.m. (CBS) at the Wells Fargo Center.

2. This is the first time the Tar Heels will be playing against Saint Peter's. Carolina's most recent game vs. a team from the MAAC was an 88-73 win over Iona on 3/22/2019 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

3. This is Carolina's 28th regional final and 30th time in the NCAA Tournament round of eight. The Tar Heels are 20-7 in NCAA regional finals, including wins in their last two in 2016 in Philadelphia and 2017 in Memphis.

4. Carolina advanced to the Elite 8 with a 73-66 win over UCLA. Caleb Love scored 20 of UNC's final 29 points, and 27 of his career-high 30 in the second half, to lead the Tar Heels, who won for the fourth time in 13 games this season when trailing at the half.

5. The win over UCLA was Carolina's 129th in NCAA Tournament play, tying Kentucky for the most all-time.

6. If Carolina defeat Saint Peter's, the Tar Heels would advance to the Final Four for the 21st time and play the winner of the West Regional (Duke or Arkansas).

7. Carolina's 20 Final Four appearances are the most in NCAA Tournament history.

8. Carolina is one of three ACC teams in the Elite 8, the most of any conference in college basketball. Carolina, Duke, and Miami are joined in the regional finals by one team from the American (Houston), Big East (Villanova), Big 12 (Kansas), MAAC (Saint Peter's), and SEC (Arkansas).

