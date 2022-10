Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators.

Firefighters rescued one person who was then taken by ambulance to ECMC for evaluation.