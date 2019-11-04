BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora company is working alongside some university students to help kids with mobility challenges, make it a bit easier to get out and see the world.

Fisher-Price is using their popular Power Wheels toy to help a project called, "Go Baby Go."

Alec Lombella, a student at Central Connecticut State University traveled to East Aurora to help modify these Fisher-Price Power Wheels for children with mobility challenges.

"It's a sense of self-fulfillment, you're happy for them, happy for the family, everyone around you is in a great mood, they're all working together to make a difference," said Lombella.

"Go Baby Go," a research program started at the University of Delaware discovered that mobility allows special needs children to grow and develop in ways that they couldn't.

"There's a lot of confidence that's built when a child can drive their own vehicle and control their own movement around an environment and we started sponsoring the program," said Gary Collins, Fisher-Price Toys.