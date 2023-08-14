8 Days of Hope off to Maui to help in the wake of devastating wildfires

Volunteers are heading to Maui to provide resources from food to storage units.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Maui, teams say they've managed to contain what is now described as the deadliest United States wildfire in modern history.

As of Monday, there are at least 93 victims and dozens more injured as the search and recovery efforts continue to grow.

Lots of groups are now on the ground helping and now we're learning the nonprofit 8 Days of Hope, which has its northeast satellite office here in Buffalo, will have volunteers in Maui on Tuesday.

"So tomorrow afternoon we'll be meeting with churches and organizations that are on site as we speak. Now we'll be delivering resources to them to provide food and diapers, sleeping cots, something to just lay their head on at night," said Steve Tybor, founder and CEO of 8 Days of Hope.

Volunteers will provide resources like food, diapers, clothes, and storage units. Tybor also says they are "willing to send in feeding teams that will work at some of the local kitchens to provide food."