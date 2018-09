BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is playing host to the 7th annual Queen City Conquest this weekend.

The Queen City Conquest is a three-day gamers convention that hosts a variety of different games, including table-top, board, card and roll-playing games.

2 On Your Side's Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke went to the convention center Friday afternoon to preview the event.

You can find more information on the event and the full schedule on their website.

© 2018 WGRZ