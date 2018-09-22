AMHERST, N.Y. - Do you have a favorite food truck in Western New York?

The 7th Annual "Buffalo's Best Food Truck" event took place Saturday afternoon in the Boulevard Mall parking lot in Amherst.

Over a dozen local trucks took part in the event, including Frank's Gourmet Hot Dogs, Lloyd, Carnivorous, The Cheesecake Guy and more.

People were also urged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Western New York.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Boulevard Mall for word on who won, we have no heard back yet.

