79-year-old man killed in Wyoming County fire

WARSAW, N.Y. — A 79-year-old man has died following a fire early Wednesday morning in Wyoming County.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 24 Murray St. in Warsaw. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

Officials say firefighters were able to rescue a man who was trapped in the burning apartment. Crews began administering CPR immediately after he was removed from the house. The man was then taken to the Wyoming County Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The tenant on the first floor was uninjured in the fire. Officials say the tenant is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage to the residence is estimated at $50,000.