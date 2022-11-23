Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub

The goal of this service is to streamline bus services, as well as help economic growth across the region.

IRVING, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub.

The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.

“For far too long our tribal communities have had to face inadequate public transit options due to a lack of federal assistance. That is why I am proud to deliver this over $7 million investment for the Seneca Nation to create a hub for transit services between the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories and build a more equitable transportation future,” said Senator Schumer.

“The Seneca Nation’s families, businesses, and communities need and deserve a modern, easily accessible transit system, and this major federal investment, in tandem with our major wins from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law for our tribal communities will pave the way for new economic growth, reconnect residents, create good paying jobs, and drive the future of transportation for the region.”

“Access to reliable transportation is an important tool in helping to bridge socio-economic gaps that exist for many of our people, which can be particularly challenging in rural communities. Our Seneca Transit System is a vital service that connects Senecas on our Cattaraugus and Allegany Territories to healthcare, employment, commerce, recreation, and other needs on our territories and within the greater region. The Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub, funded by this RAISE grant, will be a transformational addition to that effort,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr.

“As important, this project will serve as a gateway for improved access and connectivity throughout the region, establishing a safe, convenient and efficient link, whether people are traveling to or from Buffalo and Niagara Falls, the Chautauqua region, Cattaraugus County, or our Seneca territories.”