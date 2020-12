Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person who responsible for the death of Damon Jones.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that an award is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of an individual responsible for a December homicide.

Damon Jones was murdered on Kilhoffer Street on December 1. Crime Stoppers says a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of the person who killed Jones.