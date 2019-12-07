CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck on I-90.

It happened just after 3:15 Friday morning in the westbound lanes near the Walden Galleria.

State Police say 74-year-old Robert Greene of Buffalo was pushing a shopping cart filled with bottles and cans across the center lane when he was hit. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was not hurt and did not show any show any signs of impairment. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Two lanes of the I-90 westbound were closed for several hours as troopers investigated the scene, but all lanes have since re-opened.