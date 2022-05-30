7,300 flags blanket grounds of Buffalo Naval Park

The flags represent the average number of U.S. veterans who lose their battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) each year, according to the naval park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third year in a row, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park installed thousands of flags on the naval park grounds over Memorial Day weekend.

In total, 7,300 flags have been installed. The flags represent the average number of U.S. veterans who lose their battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) each year, according to the Buffalo Naval Park. That's an average of 22 people per day.

The display titled the "One Life – One Flag Instillation" serves as a visual representation to raise awareness of the devastation linked to PTSD. The flags can only be viewed from Sunday, May 28 to Monday, May 30.

For a $22 donation, you can purchase one of the flags from the display after Memorial Day, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Battle Within Foundation. According to the Buffalo Naval Park, The Battle Within Foundation connects veterans suffering from PTSD with the care they need.

More information:

Purchase a flag and certificate here

Learn more about The Battle Within Foundation here

Learn more about the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park here

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

This is the first time the Buffalo Naval Park has been open to visitors since mid-April. The park temporarily closed down after USS The Sullivans started taking on water.