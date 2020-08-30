73-year-old Depew man dies from injuries related to July car crash

Peter Haas, 73, of Depew, died from his injuries related to a car accident that happened last month on State Route 19 in the Town of Middlebury.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office reports a man has died from his injuries related to a car accident that happened last month on State Route 19 in the Town of Middlebury.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened back on July 24 when Raymond Esner, 63, of Lancaster, allegedly drove into a drainage ditch, hitting a field access driveway/culvert head on. Enser reported that while he was driving his right tire had left the paved portion of the road, which deterred his truck further towards the ditch.

Deputies say the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was able to make its way over the driveway and back onto the roadway, causing heavy damage to the truck, but minor damage to the culvert and driveway.

Peter Haas, 73, of Depew, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Deputies day following the crash Haas was bleeding from the head, and was taken to the Wyoming County Community Hospital by Esner.

After arriving to the hospital, Enser reported the accident with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Haas was later transferred to ECMC for further medical assistance. He later died on August 26 from injuries sustained from the crash, according to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.