BUFFALO, NY - As they do every Memorial Day, members of the Erie County American Legion, along with Boy Scouts and others, gathered at Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday to make sure veterans who gave their lives serving are not forgotten.

Monday morning, the Erie County American Legion placed seven thousand flags on the graves of veterans, followed by a public memorial service.

One army vet we spoke with, Captain John Kasmer, had a simple message about the importance of today: "Everybody should remember for one simple reason: this is what makes us free. To say what we want to and do what we want to."

Following speeches and a 21-gun salute, Monday's observance ended with the playing of Taps. This was just one of numerous services and ceremonies held in WNY throughout the weekend who gave their lives for our freedom.

© 2018 WGRZ