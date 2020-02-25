CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 7-year-old was killed Monday afternoon after a three vehicle crash in the town of Pomfret, according to the New York State Police.

Police responded at around 4 p.m. to an accident on State Road 60. Investigators say a Kia was in the southbound lane waiting to make a left turn into a parking lot. A 2009 Hyundai rear-ended the Kia. That collision pushed the Kia into the Southbound lane where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Kia and a 7 year-old passenger were taken Brooks Memorial Hospital. The 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 35-year-old driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.