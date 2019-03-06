BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded after two children were struck by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. Sunday on Northland Avenue.

Police said the children, both 7-year-old boys, were taken Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment. Police on Monday said the injuries to one of the boys appeared to be more serious in nature.

The boys were struck as they crossed the street, according to police, who say the man who drove the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Buffalo Police said no charges have been filed.

