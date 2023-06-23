$7 million funding secured for Southern Tier Rail Trail completion

The funding will not only help grow access to outdoor resources by also provide some economic benefit to areas along the trail.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — A Western New York rail trail has received major funding that will go towards making it a reality.

A $7 million federal grant has been awarded to Cattaraugus County to help complete the Southern Tier Trail.

“The Southern Tier Trail will help increase access the natural beauty of Western New York, giving a breath of fresh air to our downtowns with much desired boost for outdoor tourism,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a released statement.

“This rail-trail, primarily along what was once one of the central economic corridors of the old Buffalo-Pittsburgh rail will help hike up much needed economic growth for scenic rural communities across Western New York. I am proud to deliver this major $7+ million boost, a direct result of the historic increases we secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to help bridge the gap in one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the Southern Tier Rail Trail in Cattaraugus County.”

The money for the completion of the trail that will connect the City of Buffalo into Cattaraugus County was awarded through the Infrastructure Law. It came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, which is very competitive.

“Today, I’m thrilled to be announcing that the Southern Tier Trail will receive over $7 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“This funding will allow New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty Western New York has to offer. I am proud to have worked to secure the funding for this project and will continue to advocate for Western New York to receive the federal resources it needs to thrive.”

The funding will not only help grow access to outdoor resources by also provide some economic benefit to areas along the trail.

"Thanks to the support from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for the development of the 2021 Southern Tier Trail Feasibility Study and continued capacity through the New York State Department of Health's Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program, GObike has been collaborating with Cattaraugus County along with the towns and villages throughout the corridor to bring this trail to fruition", Justin Booth, Executive Director at GObike Buffalo said in a released statement.

"Throughout this process, residents and stakeholders consistently expressed a desire for the trail to support active transportation as well as recreation - creating a safe space for people of all ages and abilities to safely walk and bicycle within their communities."