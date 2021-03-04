7 governors call on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions

NEW YORK — Seven Democratic governors are calling on President Joe Biden to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was a part of former President Donald Trump's massive 2017 tax law.
In a letter sent the Democratic president Friday, they argued that Democratic-run states and their taxpayers were disproportionately targeted. The letter comes a little more than a week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to work with Congress on a way to remedy the "inequities" the cap has caused.
The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and Oregon sent the letter.
The full letter can be viewed below: