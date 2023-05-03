6th person dies from Dartmouth Avenue house fire on New Year's Eve

More than 2 months after the Dartmouth Avenue fire killed her 5 grandchildren, the family matriarch, Lisa Liggans, has died, according to her sister.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Liggans family reached out to 2 On Your Side and shared that the matriarch of their family, Lisa Liggans, has died.

On New Year's Eve, the family's Dartmouth Avenue home went up in flames in a tragic fire that killed her five grandchildren.

Lisa Liggans had been at Erie County Medical Center since then, fighting to recover, but her family told Claudine Ewing on Sunday that she died around midnight on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Her sister said Liggans was surrounded by her family.

Her five grandchildren died on New Year's Eve. Those who died included 10-year-old Aniyah Green; 8-year-old Joelle Liggans; 7-year-old Jalissa Liggans; 4-year-old Denise Keith; and 2-year-old Nehemiah Robinson.

Also injured was a 7-month-old girl, Ziya. She was treated and released from Oishei Children's Hospital.

Aniyah Green, Joelle Liggans, and Jalissa Liggans were pronounced dead at the scene when the fire occurred.

Some of their organs were used to save lives, according to their biological mother.

Soon after the fire the Western New York community raised over $203,000 for the family.

Lisa's husband, Clarence, was at work at the time of the fire.

Officials said the cause was accidental.