69-year-old man dies after house fire in Town of Cambria

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after a house fire Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it received multiple 911 calls from folks reporting a structure fire at a two-story house on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria.

Callers told dispatchers that there was likely one person still inside the home at the time of the fire.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from multiple areas of the home.

Deputies tried to get into the home but they were successful because of the heavy smoke and fire. Fire crews then arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the blaze.

After some time, the fire was extinguished and a 69-year-old male was found dead as a result of the fire, the NCSO said.