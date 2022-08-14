66-year-old man killed in Genesee County crash

Duane R. Hamill, 66, was killed in the crash.

LEROY, N.Y. — A 66-year-old Warsaw man has died following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Genesee County.

New York State Police say Duane R. Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 on State Route 19 in the town of LeRoy when the crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Based on an initial investigation, troopers say Hamill was driving south on Route 19 when he swerved into the oncoming lane and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Trax. Following the collision, the Ford proceeded to drive off the road where it then overturned. Troopers say Hamill was ejected from the truck.

Hamill was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries is unclear.