BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's some good news for commuters in the Northtowns.

That bridge project that's closed lanes and ramps near Colvin Avenue for a year and a half? More than $6.5 million later, it's finally done.

The governor says all of the work on the bridges over the bike path there wrapped up Wednesday and everything's back open, including the ramp to the 290 West from Colvin Boulevard.

“These bridges were built in 1965, so they have approximately a 50-year useful service life,” Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation, told 2 On Your Side when the project was about to begin in March of 2018.

“We’re beyond that now, so the new bridges that we're building will give us a useful service life of 75 years. Once we finish these bridge replacements, we should be good on the 290 [in that area] for quite some years to come.”

