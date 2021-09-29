$6.5 million rehab project on Route 5 now complete

The stretch between Big Tree Road to Kane Street in Hamburg and Lackawanna serves between 20,000 to 45,000 vehicles daily.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Drivers will find smooth sailing along a Southtowns stretch of Route 5 that cuts through both Hamburg and Lackawanna.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a $6.9 million preventative maintenance project on that corridor is now complete.

The work between Big Tree Road to Kane Street included resurfacing the road and making necessary pavement repairs that will extend the life of the highway. New pavement markings, traffic signs and signals were also installed.

A 2,300 foot long section of waterline owned by the Erie County Water Authority was also replaced.

"Transportation improvements, like the rehabilitation of Route 5, are critical to supporting access to business and commerce for all members of the communities we serve," said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.