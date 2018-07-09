LEWISTON, N.Y. - A summer-time tradition in Western New York kicked off Thursday.

The 61st annual Niagara County Peach Festival is being held in Academy Park in Lewiston, New York.

The festival has activities for everyone to enjoy, including carnival rides, games, a 5K Run, a parade, live entrainment, a queen competition and of course, peach shortcake.

Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of the Peach Festival and our very own Maryalice Demler will serve as the emcee of the Peach Queen pageant.

The festival ends Sunday, September 9.

