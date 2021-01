Michael Rattle charged with killing 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe inside an apartment on Geary Street early Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for a fatal shooting in South Buffalo over the weekend.

Michael Battle, 61, is accused of shooting 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe in an apartment on Geary St. around 4 AM Sunday.

Rattle was arraigned virtually on a second degree murder charge in Buffalo City Court Monday morning. He's being held without bail pending his next court appearance later this week.