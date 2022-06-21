60 new jobs coming to the Town of Dunkirk

NYS announced Tuesday that Americold has invested $41 million to build a 181,000 square foot cold storage distribution facility in the Town of Dunkirk.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Town of Dunkirk is getting an economic boost with the announcement that the the temperature-controlled storage and distribution company Americold will be adding 60 new jobs.

The jobs are the result of completed construction of a new 181,000 square-foot cold storage distribution facility built in approximately 28 acres in the town.

The $41 million project also provided 250 construction jobs while the facility was being built.

Americold supports a cross section of businesses from local artisans to regional grocery stores, national food producers and international food and beverage organizations.

"Americold is proud of the critical role we play in the food supply chain," said George Chappelle, chief executive officer at Americold. "We're committed to providing best-in-class service to our customers as we help them feed the world. This facility in Dunkirk, which is our first in Western New York, will help us better service our customers in the area and fulfill our mission. We're thrilled to be a part of this community and expand our presence in the state."