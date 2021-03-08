6 Tonawanda Police officers receive the commendation of valor award

Six police officers received the commendation of valor awards after surviving being shot in the line of duty in 2020.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was a special night in the city of Tonawanda Tuesday.

Six police officers received the commendation of valor awards after surviving being shot at in the line of duty in 2020.

It happened on May 26 when the officers were involved in a car chase and crash. One of them was shot multiple times as well as hurt in the crash.

2 On Your Side spoke with Tonawanda Police Captain Fredric Foels, who said he's just thankful things are getting back to normal for the team.

"That day last year was the worst day of my career. It's hard to believe it's been a year. We're getting through it, the trial is a long way off, but just happy today, happy for the other officers, and just happy for the great turnout today," Foels said.

Captain Foels also said the officer who was injured during the incident did recover and is thankfully now back at work.