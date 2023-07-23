6 people hospitalized after Wyoming County crash on Saturday

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersections of State Route 19A and Denton Corners Road in the Town of Genesee Falls.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Six people were taken to hospitals after a minivan carrying nine people collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wyoming County.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersections of State Route 19A and Denton Corners Road in the Town of Genesee Falls, northwest of Letchworth State Park.

According to the county sheriff's office, a 2019 Honda Odyssey driven by 43-year-old Shilah Muhit of Queens, New York, failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 19A. The minivan, heading east, pulled into the path of a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, causing the collision.

A total of nine people were in the Honda Odyssey, which seats eight, at the time of the crash. A 10-year-old and two adults in the minivan were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Six people in the minivan were taken to hospitals. Two of them had "critical serious injuries" and are being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Four others in the minivan, and two people from the Chevrolet Silverado, had injuries that were not considered life-threatening and were treated by the Wyoming County Community Health System.

Muhit was given traffic citations for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and for a passenger under the age of 12 not wearing a seatbelt. Two adults were also cited for not wearing seatbelts.

New York State Park Police assisted with traffic control, and a number of other law enforcement and EMS agencies also provided assistance at the scene.