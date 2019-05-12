AMHERST, N.Y. — If you were driving Thursday morning in Amherst, you may have seen a six-car pile-up on Sweet Home Road on the bridge over Ellicott Creek.

2 On Your Side is still waiting to hear if anyone was seriously hurt. A portion of the road was closed for some time.

First responders did have to rescue someone trapped in one of those cars. Officials think the ice on the bridge caused the crash.

